Pacquiao 'hungry' for comeback after four-year layoff

LOS ANGELES: Manny Pacquiao said on Wednesday (Jun 25) that his lengthy layoff from boxing has reignited his passion for the sport as he prepares for next month's world welterweight title comeback against Mario Barrios.

The 46-year-old Filipino boxing icon faces World Boxing Council (WBC) champion Barrios in Las Vegas on Jul 19, four years after his last fight ended in defeat.

Pacquiao has reunited with long-time veteran trainer Freddie Roach for next month's title tilt, and spoke to journalists on Wednesday as he worked out at the Hall of Famer's Wild Card gym in Hollywood.