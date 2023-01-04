Philippines' Marcos vows to 'strengthen' China ties on Beijing trip

Up to 14 bilateral agreements are expected to be signed during Marcos's visit, which ends on Thursday.

The Philippine government said last week both sides would sign a communication agreement to "avoid miscalculation and miscommunication in the West Philippine Sea", referring to the part of the South China Sea that it claims.

Marcos has insisted he will not let China trample on the Philippines' maritime rights in the area - in contrast to his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte, who was reluctant to criticise the superpower.

The Philippines ordered its military last month to boost its presence in the contested waters after a Bloomberg report that China had started reclaiming several unoccupied land features around the Spratly Islands.

Beijing claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea and has ignored an international court ruling that its claims have no legal basis.

The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei have overlapping claims to parts of it.

Marcos said on Tuesday before leaving for China he hoped to address "political security issues of a bilateral and regional nature".

"The issues between our two countries are problems that do not belong between two friends," he said.