Philippines' Marcos congratulates Trump, pins hope on 'unshakeable alliance'

MANILA: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos congratulated Donald Trump on Wednesday (Nov 6) for winning the US presidential election, saying he looked forward to furthering Manila's "unshakeable alliance" with its military partner Washington.

The United States is a long-time mutual defence partner of the Philippines, which has been involved in increasingly violent confrontations with China over islands and waters in the South China Sea that Beijing claims almost in its entirety.

Manila has sought to project confidence in its partnership with the United States, despite concerns by security analysts that Trump's "America First" stance could see him pull back on the alliance, leaving the Philippines facing China alone in the contested waterway.

"President Trump has won, and the American people triumphed, and I congratulate them for their victory in an exercise which showed the world the strength of American values," Marcos said in a written statement.