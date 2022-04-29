Marcos Jr rejects debate challenge ahead of Philippine presidential poll

MANILA: Philippines presidential election frontrunner Ferdinand Marcos Junior rejected on Friday (Apr 29) a challenge to debate rival Leni Robredo one-on-one, as the country heads into the final week of campaigning for the May 9 polls.

Marcos Jr, son and namesake of the country's former dictator, has snubbed invitations to participate in debates with rivals, rarely gives media interviews and often ignores journalists' questions at rallies.

He has sought to avoid a repeat of the 2016 vice-presidential race, when he was hounded over questions related to his father's violent and corrupt rule.

The younger Marcos narrowly lost that contest to Robredo and spent five years trying to have the result overturned.

In this campaign, Marcos Jr was the only candidate out of 10 hoping to succeed President Rodrigo Duterte to skip the two televised debates held by the government's Commission on Elections.

He also refused to attend a debate hosted by CNN Philippines.

"I am therefore inviting Mr. Bongbong Marcos to a debate, to give the Filipino people a chance to face him and ask him questions, particularly those regarding the many controversies surrounding him," Robredo said in a Friday statement, using Marcos Jr's nickname.

"We owe it to the people and to our country. If he agrees, anytime, anywhere, I will be there."