Philippines' Marcos open to buying Russian fuel, proposes new Myanmar approach

MANILA: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday (Oct 5) said his nation may need to turn to Russia to fulfil its fuel needs amid rising global energy prices, bucking pressure from Western allies for countries to shun Moscow.

Speaking to the Manila Overseas Press Club, Marcos, who is also agriculture minister, said the Philippines may also deal with Russia for supply of fertiliser.

"We take we take a very balanced view because the truth of the matter is, we may have to deal with Russia for fuel, for fertiliser," said Marcos.

The Philippines like many countries is grappling with soaring inflation, due to supply woes fanned by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Philippines, a US defence ally, has not imposed any sanctions on Russia.

Marcos, the son and namesake of the ousted late strongman who ruled the Philippines for two decades, also said he wanted his country to play a key role in promoting regional peace, amid challenges posed by North Korea and China-Taiwan tensions.

"We hope to be part of leading, the ones that are leading the effort for peace," he said.