Philippines' Marcos signals continuity ahead with new economic team

MANILA: Philippines President-elect Ferdinand Marcos gave strong indications that he will maintain continuity in economic policy through his picks for central bank governor and finance minister on Thursday (May 26) by adding familiar faces to his cabinet.

Marcos announced central bank chief Benjamin Diokno would become his finance minister when he takes office on Jun 30, making way for Felipe Medalla, a current monetary board member, to take over as Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas governor. The two will be tasked with tackling inflation and joblessness.

Still, Marcos inherits a much stronger economy than that of the time of his late father, the dictator overthrown in the 1986 "people power" uprising, with debt stock at manageable levels, foreign reserves at record highs, and growth at healthy rates.

"The first priority is always going to be the economy," Marcos, 64, said in an interview with his new press secretary streamed on his Facebook page.

"It's still down to jobs, to the increasing prices of commodities, some relief for the business community."

Marcos faces a delicate balancing act to ensure economic recovery is sustained and rising inflation, driven by politically sensitive increases in rice and fuel costs, is kept in check after he starts his six-year term.

He reiterated a campaign pledge to slash rice prices by more than half to 20 pesos (US$0.38) per kg, but he said the Philippines, one of the world's biggest rice buyers, must continue importing to ensure stable domestic supply.