Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Philippines navy completes resupply mission after Chinese blockade
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Philippines navy completes resupply mission after Chinese blockade

Philippines navy completes resupply mission after Chinese blockade

FILE PHOTO: The BRP Sierra Madre, a marooned transport ship which Philippine Marines live on as a military outpost, is pictured in the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, part of the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

23 Nov 2021 05:06PM (Updated: 23 Nov 2021 05:06PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANILA: Navy vessels from the Philippines successfully completed a resupply mission on Tuesday (Nov 23) at a South China Sea outpost, its defence minister said, a day after its president rebuked China at an international summit for its blockade of the area.

Two vessels were unhindered earlier on Tuesday in reaching the Sierra Madre, a ship intentionally grounded decades ago at the Second Thomas Shoal, Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement.

A small boat was dispatched from a Chinese coast guard vessel with three people, who recorded the unloading of Philippine personnel and cargo, he said.

The Philippines and United States last week condemned China's coast guard for interrupting the mission and using water cannon on the resupply boats. The area is within the Philippines' its 200 mile exclusive economic zone.

"I have communicated to the Chinese ambassador that we consider these acts as a form of intimidation and harassment," Lorenzana said.

China's embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Related:

A small contingent of military have for years been based on the rusty ship at the shoal to assert the Philippines' claim to sovereignty in the area.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday told a summit hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping that he "abhors" what took place at the shoal last week and that the rule of law was the only way out of "colossal" rows in the South China Sea.

China claims the majority of the South China Sea as its own, using a "nine-dash line" on maps that an arbitration tribunal in 2016 ruled had no basis under international law.

It has for years deployed hundreds of vessels in big clusters to reinforce its claim.

Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam have competing claims.

Source: Reuters/ga

Related Topics

South China Sea Philippines

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us