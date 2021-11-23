Philippines navy completes resupply mission after Chinese blockade

MANILA: Navy vessels from the Philippines successfully completed a resupply mission on Tuesday (Nov 23) at a South China Sea outpost, its defence minister said, a day after its president rebuked China at an international summit for its blockade of the area.

Two vessels were unhindered earlier on Tuesday in reaching the Sierra Madre, a ship intentionally grounded decades ago at the Second Thomas Shoal, Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement.

A small boat was dispatched from a Chinese coast guard vessel with three people, who recorded the unloading of Philippine personnel and cargo, he said.

The Philippines and United States last week condemned China's coast guard for interrupting the mission and using water cannon on the resupply boats. The area is within the Philippines' its 200 mile exclusive economic zone.

"I have communicated to the Chinese ambassador that we consider these acts as a form of intimidation and harassment," Lorenzana said.

China's embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.