New storm bears down on Philippines after deadly Trami

MANILA: The Philippines raised a fresh weather alert on Monday (Oct 28), days after more than 100 people were killed by the worst storm of the year.

Nearly a million people are still sheltering at evacuation centres or with relatives after losing their homes or being driven out by floodwaters brought by severe Tropical Storm Trami, which struck from Oct 22.

Now the national weather agency says Tropical Storm Kong-rey will bring heavy rain and severe wind to land in the coming hours, and cause rough seas off the east coast.

Kong-rey will strengthen into a typhoon by Tuesday and pass close to small Philippine islands in the north as early as Wednesday, the weather service said in a bulletin.

The lowest of a five-stage storm alert is in place on the country's northeast coast.