Philippines nurse exodus leaves hospitals short-staffed

MANILA: Ronald Ignacio became a nurse at the height of the Philippines' nursing boom in 2008, when there were not enough jobs in the health system for the many thousands of newly qualified nurses.

At first, he struggled to find a job, so instead worked on a farm for two years. Ignacio eventually landed a job as a nurse in a private hospital in the capital, Manila, in 2010.

"But the situation is very different now," said Ignacio.

Just as Filipino nurses grapple with meagre pay, poor working conditions, and low nurse-to-patient ratios, rich countries have become more aggressive in tempting them abroad.

Hospitals and health facilities in the Philippines are now struggling to keep their best nurses and fill new positions.

Several wards are closed in the hospital where Ignacio now works because of a shortage of nurses. Even emergency patients have to wait days for a bed.

"Expert nurses – the lifeblood of hospitals – have accepted job offers abroad because their salaries here are no longer commensurate with their work," Ignacio, an emergency care nurse, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Without senior nurses to guide them, he said, new hires often quit after a few months due to the excessive workload and low pay, or because of highly appealing job packages abroad.

The World Health Organization recommends a ratio of 27 nurses per 10,000 population. In the Philippines, there are only 16 nurses per 10,000.

The Southeast Asian country would need an additional 127,000 nurses to meet the WHO target, the Health Ministry said.

Entry-level nurses in private hospitals take home between 15,000 (US$271) and 25,000 Philippine pesos (US$452) a month, about the same as new teachers, but less than junior police officers. But it is a far cry from nurses' average monthly salary of US$3,000 in the US and 2,000 pounds (US$2,530) in the UK.

"You studied for four years to become a nurse and worked hard to obtain your licence only to get paid a salary that could no longer be called a living wage. Where's justice in that?" Ignacio asked.