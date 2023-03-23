Philippines’ offshore casinos: Do economic benefits outweigh social ills and crime?

A representative from the Philippine Bureau of Immigration said many Filipinos who were duped into these job scams are highly educated, and have previous international travel records. This makes it harder for immigration officials to identify them as trafficking victims.

“They are enticed by these companies to work abroad with high salaries, with good promises about the company … only to find out that it's a cryptocurrency scam,” said the bureau’s spokesperson Dana Sandoval.

She added that victims are often subjected to physical abuse, especially if they fail to meet their quota to scam others.

Jane now spends her days debunking online fake POGO job ads on a social media page that once connected her to her illegal recruiter.

“The only advice I can give is to warn those who plan to apply for such jobs not to do it... Our days were hard (in Myanmar), doing acts we were forced to do. We had no choice. We needed to survive,” she said.

But despite the pitfalls, the POGO industry continues to be a lure for many young people in Vietnam and around the region, who are willing to bet on their luck for a better future.

“I think there will be more Vietnamese heading to work at POGOs over the next few years. Because of the high demand, (and) it's easy to send workers to the Philippines currently,” said recruiter Ms Kim.