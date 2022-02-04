Philippines' Pacquiao vows to chase ill-gotten Marcos wealth if president

MANILA: Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao vowed on Friday (Feb 4) that if elected Philippines president he would strengthen efforts to recover billions of dollars of wealth missing since the fall of the Marcos dictatorship, as part his anti-graft platform.

Pacquiao's comments are a jab at rival and early favourite Ferdinand Marcos Jr, whose family was accused of plundering about US$10 billion during his late father's opulent two-decade rule, spending it on jewellery, real estate and scores of artworks including those of Pablo Picasso and Claude Monet.

Pacquiao said the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG), which recouped US $3.41 billion of wealth from the Marcoses and their associates in 33 years, would be empowered to recover more if he wins the May 9 election.

"We will strengthen the PCGG and the money that belongs to the government should be given to the government," Pacquiao told a forum of presidential candidates, from which Marcos, better known as "Bongbong", was absent citing a schedule conflict.

"The reason why our country is poor is because of thieves in government and that is why we need to eradicate corruption," said Pacquiao, a senator and former eight-division champion.

The Marcos campaign team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.