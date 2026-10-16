Philippines eyes billions in investment from Pax Silica tech hub, but farmers fear for their livelihoods

TARLAC/MANILA: Farmer Mander Matias has lived his whole life in the village of O’Donnell in Capas, a town in Tarlac province, north of Manila.

He grows rice, squash and sweet potatoes to support his wife and three young daughters.

But a proposed technology hub near his community has left him worried about whether his family will be able to remain on the land they call home.

The project is part of the Philippines' commitment to Pax Silica, a United States-led initiative aimed at securing global supply chains in artificial intelligence, semiconductors and critical minerals.

The Philippine government has committed a 1,620ha site in New Clark City, Tarlac, for the development, with construction expected to begin in 2028.

Officials say the project could boost the country’s position in semiconductors and electronics manufacturing, attract at least US$40 billion in investment and create about 130,000 jobs.