Senior Philippine police urged to resign to 'cleanse' force

MANILA: Hundreds of top-ranking police in the Philippines were asked to resign Wednesday (Jan 4) as the government seeks to "cleanse" the corruption-tainted force of officers involved in the illegal drug trade.

Police have been waging an anti-narcotics campaign launched by former president Rodrigo Duterte and continued by his successor Ferdinand Marcos.

Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos urged all colonels and generals - about 300 in total - to offer "courtesy" resignations after a probe found a "handful" were involved in narcotics.

They could continue working while their records were assessed by a five-member committee. Those found guilty would have their resignations accepted, Abalos said.

"If you're not involved, there's nothing to worry about," Abalos told a news conference at national police headquarters in Manila.

Anyone who did not tender their resignation would be "questionable", he said.

Abalos described the approach as radical and a "shortcut" after previous investigations into allegedly corrupt officers took a long time and produced few results.

It is not the first time such draconian measures have been used to clean up the Philippine police force.