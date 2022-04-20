Philippines' poll body dismisses disqualification case against Ferdinand Marcos Jr

MANILA: Philippine presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr was allowed to continue his presidential run after the nation's poll body on Wednesday (Apr 20) dismissed a disqualification petition against the son and namesake of the late Philippine dictator.

The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) ruled that a disqualification case based on Marcos Jr's failure to file income tax returns lacked merit.

"Regardless of the fact that the non-filing of income tax return was done repeatedly by the respondent, there is still no tax evasion to speak of as no tax was actually intentionally evaded," the COMELEC's first division said in the ruling. "The government was not defrauded."

Five cases seeking to bar Marcos from running for president were earlier dismissed by the poll body and are now under appeal. Complainants can file an appeal with the COMELEC and escalate to the Supreme Court.

Marcos' camp did not immediately respond to a request for comment.