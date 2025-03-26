Filipinos see pathway from poverty with virtual assistant jobs

MANILA: Nathalie Mago's work day begins after she's tucked her three daughters into bed and flicked off the lights in their house north of the Philippine capital Manila.

As her young family sleeps, she fires up her laptop and begins discussing the day's agenda with her boss - an American half a world away.

A "virtual assistant", Mago is one of a growing number of Filipinos flocking to the booming but unregulated sector in the face of a tight job market, low wages and frequently hellish commutes.

"It literally saved me," Mago told AFP. "I was able to support myself and my family at the same time."