Top US official meets Philippines' Marcos Jr to boost 'longstanding alliance'

MANILA: Philippine President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr met with a top US official in Manila on Thursday (Jun 9), underscoring efforts to preserve an alliance strained by incumbent leader Rodrigo Duterte's animosity toward Washington and his embrace of Beijing.

The Philippines is a fulcrum of the geopolitical rivalry between the United States and China. Though the Southeast Asian country has a defence treaty with the United States, their ties were left shaken by Duterte's recent overtures to China.

Analysts also see Marcos Jr as more favourable to Beijing than Washington, but last month he said he would defend sovereign territory and stand up to Chinese encroachment, in his strongest comments yet on foreign policy.

Despite warmer diplomatic ties, the Philippines and China have nonetheless clashed over overlapping territorial claims in the South China Sea, a strategic waterway that sees about US$3 trillion worth of trade pass through it every year.

Several countries including the United States have raised concerns over what they see as China's assertiveness in the region.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Marcos Jr discussed regional security, and human rights and the rule of law in the Philippines, the US Embassy in Manila said in a statement.

"We discussed strengthening our longstanding alliance, expanding people-to-people ties, deepening our economic relationship, advancing human rights and preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific," Sherman said on Twitter.