Philippines vows arrests over bogus flood control projects

MANILA: The Philippines' president vowed on Thursday (Nov 13) that those behind bogus flood control projects will be arrested before Christmas, days after deadly back-to-back typhoons left swathes of the country underwater.

Scores of construction firm owners, government officials and lawmakers - including President Ferdinand Marcos' cousin - have been accused of pocketing funds for substandard or so-called ghost infrastructure projects.

The Department of Finance has estimated that the Philippine economy lost up to 118.5 billion pesos (US$2 billion) from 2023 to 2025 due to corruption in flood control projects.

Criminal cases against most of the people implicated were nearly completed, Marcos told reporters.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"We don't file cases for optics. We file cases to put people in jail," he said.

"They won't have a merry Christmas ... happy days are over."

Marcos put the issue of ghost infrastructure projects centre stage in his July national address, and public anger over the issue has since mounted.

Asked if his cousin Martin Romualdez will also face charges, Marcos said "not as yet", citing a lack of evidence, but adding that "no one is exempted in this investigation".