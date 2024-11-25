Philippines' Marcos vows to fight back after estranged VP's assassination threat

MANILA: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos on Monday (Nov 25) vowed to fight back against what he called reckless and troubling threats against him, speaking out after his estranged vice president said he would be assassinated if she herself were killed.

In a strongly worded video message addressing the nation, Marcos did not name Vice President Sara Duterte, his presidential running mate, but said "such criminal plans should not be overlooked".

In a dramatic twist in a fierce spat between Marcos and the powerful Duterte family, the daughter of firebrand former President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday said she had instructed an assassin to kill Marcos, his wife and the lower house speaker, in the event that she were killed.

She was responding to a question during an online press conference about whether she feared for her safety. She did not cite any specific threat against her.

"The statements we heard in the previous days were troubling," Marcos said on Monday. "There is the reckless use of profanities and threats to kill some of us."

"I will fight them," he said, adding he would now allow such criminal attempts to pass.

"If planning the assassination of the president is that easy, how much more for ordinary citizens?"

Sara Duterte told reporters she had yet to hear the president's statement but would respond later.