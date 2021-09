MANILA: Manila mayor Francisco Domagoso said on Wednesday (Sep 22) he will run for the Philippine presidency in the 2022 election.

Francisco Domagoso, 47, better known by his celebrity screen name Isko Moreno, is the third politician to declare a presidential bid.

Domagoso, who grew up in the slums, was elected Manila mayor in 2019 after beating incumbent and deposed former President Joseph Estrada.