Bongbong Marcos, historical baggage and a race for the Philippine presidency

MANILA: In the Philippines, the candidacy of one presidential aspirant evokes mixed memories and emotions.

Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr is in the homestretch of the race for the country’s top office, once held by his father Ferdinand E Marcos for two decades.

For Bongbong, 64, the role played by his father in shaping the country's history is a double-edged sword.

The former president, whose authoritarian regime was marred by corruption and human rights abuse, is still referred to as a dictator by many Filipinos after his death in exile 33 years ago. On the other hand, there are also some who believe that his rule provided stability and security.

With just a few days of campaigning left before the May 9 presidential election, Bongbong's critics say that his candidacy is a deliberate attempt by the Marcoses to take back power that once belonged to them.

“They want to return,” said Maria Cristina Rodriguez.

The 68-year-old Filipino remembers how her life was under the old Marcos’ rule. At that time, the student activist was arrested and tortured during months of imprisonment.

“Some of us believe there shouldn’t be a situation where the son of the dictator whom we kicked out in 1986 is able to return to Malacañang,” she said.

Malacañang Palace in Manila is the official residence and workplace of the president in the Philippines. It used to house the late president Marcos and his family until the People Power Revolution put an end to his 20-year rule.

The family fled into exile to Hawaii, with about 300 crates of belongings aboard an Air Force C-141 cargo jet. They have been accused of having unlawfully accumulated billions of dollars during the two decades when the late president was ruling the Philippines.