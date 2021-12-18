Philippines' election agency rejects bid to disqualify Marcos Jr

MANILA: Electoral authorities in the Philippines have rejected the first of a series of complaints seeking to disqualify presidential contender Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the early frontrunner ahead of next year's election.

Marcos Jr, the son of late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos, still faces six other complaints - all of them linked to accusations that he failed to pay income tax or file tax returns, which carry a lifetime ban from running for election.

Marcos Jr, a career politician, has denied the tax allegations and said elections should be settled at the ballot box.

In a decision dated Dec 16 that was made public on Saturday, the country's elections commission rejected a petition filed by a fellow presidential aspirant that had sought to declare Marcos Jr, 64, "a nuisance candidate".

A statement said the body had ruled that Marcos Jr's candidacy did not make a mockery of the election process, and it rejected a suggestion that his candidacy would cause confusion among voters.