Leni Robredo promises better future for Philippines in final rally before presidential election

MANILA: Philippine presidential candidate and incumbent Vice President Maria Leonor "Leni" Robredo promised a better future for the country in her final campaign rally on Saturday (May 7) ahead of next week's election.

Dressed in pink - the colour of her presidential campaign - she greeted the cheering crowds that had flooded Ayala Avenue in the central business district of Makati in Manila. Many of them had camped out on the street since Friday night.

A message of hope and dreams rang loud and clear in her speech when she described her vision for the Philippines.

“It’s intertwined, the hope of the Filipinos who are hardworking, who sacrifice and who love their fellow Filipinos. The hope is to survive. The hope is to have a comfortable life. The hope is for our loved ones to achieve their dreams,” said Robredo after being introduced on the stage by her daughters.

In front of her, Ayala Avenue was alive with hundreds of thousands of her supporters in pink outfits, waving colourful flags. Loud cheers and applause rippled across the rally.

“If we love the Philippines, it’s easy to have these dreams - a country where nobody goes hungry, where the sick can be treated whether they have money or not, where the children can go to school, where you can save from your hard work,” she told the crowd.

Robredo also said that the Philippines under her leadership could become a country where “innocent people are free and the guilty ones are held accountable”.

“I cannot promise that we will achieve all of these immediately or that all of our problems will be solved right away,” she added.

According to organisers, about 750,000 people turned up to support Robredo and her running mate, vice-presidential candidate Senator Kiko Pangilinan, as the pair wrapped their 90-day campaign for the country’s top jobs.