Manila mayor files candidacy for Philippines presidency

MANILA: Manila City mayor Francisco Domagoso registered to run for the presidency of the Philippines on Monday (Oct 4), touting himself as a unifying candidate of humble beginnings who can heal an economy and livelihoods damaged by the pandemic.

Domagoso, 46, a former actor, is the second contestant to sign up for the May 2022 election to lead the Philippines for the next six years, after newly retired boxing icon Manny Pacquiao.

"We are too divisive and indecisive that caused the stunting of our economy on top of the pandemic," said Domagoso, known better for his celebrity screen name, Isko Moreno, after filing his candidacy.

"Let us heal our country and together there will be better future for each and every one of us."