Philippine police say country 'relatively peaceful' ahead of election

MANILA: Philippine police said on Sunday (May 8) the country's overall situation ahead of the May 9 general election remained "relatively peaceful", despite some shooting incidents and other poll-related offences that they consider to be isolated.

Filipinos will vote on Monday to choose President Rodrigo Duterte's successor, a vice president, 12 senators, hundreds of congressmen, and thousands of governors, mayors and provincial and city councillors.

The presidential election is shaping up as a rematch between Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr, the son and namesake of the country's late dictator, and incumbent Vice President Leni Robredo, the human rights lawyer who narrowly beat him in the 2016 vice presidential contest.

Three months of divisive campaigning ended on Saturday, with Marcos and Robredo making last-ditch bids to sway undecided voters with patriotic, upbeat messages.