Philippine press freedom advocates hail Maria Ressa's Nobel Prize

MANILA: Philippine journalists and rights activists said on Friday (Oct 8) the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to Maria Ressa was a "triumph" for press freedom in one of the world's most dangerous countries for media workers.

The Norwegian Nobel committee gave the prize to journalists Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia for their tireless work in promoting freedom of expression at a time when liberty of the press is increasingly under threat.

"It is ... a triumph of a free and courageous press," said veteran rights activist Sister Mary John Mananzan on Facebook.

Ellen Tordesillas of fact check outfit VERA Files said it recognised the "difficult and dangerous environment under which Philippine journalists operate".

"It's a ... timely, powerful message for the cause of press freedom in our country where the democratic space has been shrinking," the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper said in a statement.

Ressa, who co-founded news website Rappler in 2012, has been a staunch critic of Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte and his deadly drug war.

For years, the former CNN bureau chief has endured what media advocates say is a grinding series of criminal charges, investigations and online attacks against her and Rappler.

The Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines said it hoped the Nobel Prize would focus attention on the plight of Philippine journalists who "routinely face online harassment".

"Local newsrooms face pressure to self-censor, and regional journalists remain the most vulnerable to violence, including detention and killings," the association said.