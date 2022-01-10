Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Philippines reports 3rd day of record COVID-19 cases as total count approaches 3 million mark
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Philippines reports 3rd day of record COVID-19 cases as total count approaches 3 million mark

Philippines reports 3rd day of record COVID-19 cases as total count approaches 3 million mark

A man receives a dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine at the Makati Coliseum in Makati City, Philippines on Jan 6, 2022. (Photo: AP/Basilio Sepe)

10 Jan 2022 05:08PM (Updated: 10 Jan 2022 05:45PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANILA: The Philippines on Monday (Jan 10) reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases for the third day, logging 33,169 infections.

The national positivity rate, or percentage of tested people whose results came out positive, also soared to 46 per cent, another high since the pandemic started two years ago.

In the National Capital Region, which includes Manila, the positivity rate had exceeded 50 per cent for the first time on Friday. This means that one in two people tested turned out positive for COVID-19.

Monday’s case count brings the Philippines’ total infection count nearer to the 3 million mark at 2,998,530. The death toll stood at 52,293 with 145 new deaths recorded.

Officials said they are assuming that local transmission of the highly contagious Omicron variant is driving the current spike in cases.

Some experts have called for increased restrictions as cases surge and hospital operations are being hobbled by the number of infected health workers. But officials said on Monday that there is still no need to raise the alert to the fourth level of the five-step alert system.

Related:

The capital region Metro Manila and several provinces and cities are under Alert Level 3 until Jan 15.

Prohibited activities include in-person classes, live voice and wind instrument events, contact sport, and fairs.

Operations of casinos and gatherings in residences of people who do not belong to the same household are also not allowed.

Restaurants, gyms, barbershops, and other establishments can operate only at 30 per cent capacity indoors for fully vaccinated customers and 50 per cent outdoors.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: AP/aj

Related Topics

Philippines COVID-19 Omicron

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us