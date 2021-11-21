Philippines set to resume resupply mission to South China Sea

MANILA: The Philippines' defence chief said on Sunday (Nov 21) a military resupply mission for the country's troops stationed on an atoll in the South China Sea will resume this week, after it was aborted last week when it was blocked by the Chinese coast guard.

Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said he had instructed the military to send its resupply vessels back to the Philippines-occupied Second Thomas Shoal, and that China "will not interfere" this time.

On Thursday, the Philippines condemned "in strongest terms" actions of three Chinese coast guard vessels that it said blocked and used water cannon on resupply boats headed toward Second Thomas Shoal, which is locally known as Ayungin Shoal.

The United States called the Chinese actions "dangerous, provocative, and unjustified", and warned that an armed attack on Philippine vessels would invoke US mutual defence commitments.

"The Chinese will not interfere per my conversation with the Chinese ambassador (Huang Xilian)," said Lorenzana.

Lorenzana said he and Huang had been talking "since the evening of the 16th while the incident was happening until yesterday, Nov 20".

The Chinese embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

There will be no navy or coast guard escorts for the Philippines' resupply boats when they sail back to Second Thomas Shoal, Lorenzana said.