Philippines says resupply mission reaches remote South China Sea outpost

MANILA: The Philippines said a resupply mission had reached a remote outpost in the disputed South China Sea on Tuesday (Aug 22), despite attempts by Chinese vessels to "block" the boats carrying provisions for Filipino marines.

China claims almost the entire waterway, through which trillions of dollars in trade passes annually, and has ignored an international ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.

As Philippine Navy ships kept watch, two coast guard vessels escorted two supply boats to Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands, where a handful of troops are stationed on a crumbling warship.

They arrived just more than two weeks after China Coast Guard ships blocked and fired water cannon at a resupply mission to the tiny garrison that prevented one of the boats from delivering its cargo.

"The routine follow-on Rotation and Resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre was successfully conducted today," the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea said in a statement.

The task force accused China Coast Guard and "Chinese Maritime Militia" vessels of attempting to "block, harass, and interfere" with the mission.

"Routine missions to Philippine outposts on various features in the West Philippine Sea will continue on a regular basis," it insisted.

China Coast Guard spokesperson Liu Dejun said the Philippine vessels "arbitrarily" entered the waters around the Second Thomas Shoal "without the permission of the Chinese government".

But, Liu said, the coast guard decided to allow the boats to deliver supplies on humanitarian grounds "in view of the fact the Philippine vessels did not carry illegal building materials for large-scale reinforcements".

China deploys hundreds of vessels to patrol the South China Sea and swarm reefs.

Its coast guard and navy ships routinely block or shadow Philippine boats in the contested waters, Manila has said.