Philippines’ love affair with rice grows costlier amid fuel crisis

At Taboan Market in Cebu City, rice varieties ranging from locally produced to imported brands are being sold for between 50 and 60 pesos (under US$1) per kilogram.

The Philippines is the world's top rice buyer, and traders say imported rice is popular because it is often cheaper.

But prices have been fluctuating in recent weeks due to uncertainty over fuel supplies, which has driven up transportation and logistics costs.

“My concern is prices are high, but salaries are low. The salaries here in Cebu are low,” said rice trader Gunerg Oviedo.

RISING COSTS DEEPEN ANXIETIES

Many Filipinos say the cost of living has surged by as much as 30 per cent since the Iran war began on Feb 28.

Residents have voiced frustration over what they see as insufficient government support, while fears over job security are also growing.

“Our number one worry is whether our jobs will still be there for us, to provide our salary and our food,” said accountant Kathryne Repalbor.

Her husband Jerwin Jay Repalbor, a farmer from Mindanao, said higher fuel costs have also caused prices of agricultural supplies such as pesticides to jump sharply.