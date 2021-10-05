Philippines' Duterte to prepare defence against ICC probe

MANILA: Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has said he will "prepare for my defence" against an International Criminal Court (ICC) probe into his deadly drug war after he retires from politics.

"I will prepare for my defence in the ICC," Duterte said in a pre-recorded speech released late Monday (Oct 4), in his first public comments on the investigation, having previously insisted he would not cooperate with the court.

ICC judges authorised in September a full-blown probe into Duterte's anti-narcotics campaign, which rights groups estimate has killed tens of thousands of people, saying it resembled an illegitimate and systematic attack on civilians.