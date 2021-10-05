Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Philippines' Duterte to prepare defence against ICC probe
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Philippines' Duterte to prepare defence against ICC probe

Philippines' Duterte to prepare defence against ICC probe

The ICC authorised a full-blown investigation into President Rodrigo Duterte's anti-narcotics campaign. (Photo: AFP)

05 Oct 2021 09:10AM (Updated: 05 Oct 2021 09:10AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANILA: Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has said he will "prepare for my defence" against an International Criminal Court (ICC) probe into his deadly drug war after he retires from politics.

"I will prepare for my defence in the ICC," Duterte said in a pre-recorded speech released late Monday (Oct 4), in his first public comments on the investigation, having previously insisted he would not cooperate with the court.

ICC judges authorised in September a full-blown probe into Duterte's anti-narcotics campaign, which rights groups estimate has killed tens of thousands of people, saying it resembled an illegitimate and systematic attack on civilians.

Related:

"Just stick to the facts because there are records of it. I am not threatening you - just don't cheat me on the evidence," Duterte said in the speech, which came two days after he declared he would retire from politics.

Duterte has repeatedly attacked the world's only permanent war crimes court and insisted it has no jurisdiction in the Philippines.

Duterte pulled Manila out of the ICC after it launched a preliminary probe, but the Hague-based court says it has jurisdiction over crimes committed while the Philippines was still a member.

Source: AFP/ng

Related Topics

Philippines Rodrigo Duterte drug war

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us