Former Philippine President Duterte to face ICC trial after judges confirm charges

THE HAGUE: Former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte will face trial at the International Criminal Court after judges on Thursday (Apr 23) confirmed charges of crimes against humanity over his so-called "war on drugs".

Pre-trial judges "unanimously confirmed all the charges ... against Rodrigo Roa Duterte and committed him to trial," the ICC said in a statement.

Duterte will be the first Asian former head of state to face trial at the ICC, which prosecutes individuals for the world's worst crimes such as war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The court faces the most difficult time in its 24-year history, with the United States sanctioning key judges and officials after the ICC issued arrest warrants for Israel's leader over the Gaza war.

It is unclear whether the 81-year-old Duterte will attend his trial.

His defence team says he is too weak mentally to follow proceedings and he did not appear at a week of hearings to assess the validity of the charges.

The only time he has been seen since his arrest was an initial appearance via video, where he seemed confused and tired, his speech barely audible.

The pre-trial judges concluded there were "substantial grounds to believe that Duterte is responsible for the crimes against humanity of murder and attempted murder", the ICC statement said.

During so-called "confirmation of charges" hearings in February, the prosecution alleged Duterte killed thousands of suspected drug pushers and users, first as mayor of Davao City, then as president.

"Decades of murdering his own people, murdering the children of the Philippines, and he claims that he did it all for his country. He doesn't deny it," said Julian Nicholls, summing up for the prosecution after the hearings.

"He ran a death squad in Davao (city) that he created. He ran it for over 20 years before he became president. His promise was to kill thousands and he did."

Judges heard dozens of Duterte speeches from the time, in which he vowed to kill drug dealers, as part of a drive to lower crime rates.