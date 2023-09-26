Philippines says no standoff with China after removal of floating barrier in South China Sea

MANILA: The Philippines on Tuesday (Sep 26) said China's coastguard had removed remnants of a floating barrier severed by its Filipino counterparts at a fiercely contested shoal in the South China Sea, adding there was no standoff or signs of aggression.

The Philippines on Monday executed what it called a "special operation" to cut a 300m barrier installed by China at the Scarborough Shoal, one of Asia's most contested maritime features, a move likely to further strain ties that have deteriorated in the past year.

China's coastguard was measured in its response to a Philippine vessel that reached its closest point to the rocky outcrop since China seized control of it in 2012, according to Commodore Jay Tarriela, a coastguard spokesperson.

The Philippines coastguard, posing as regular fishermen aboard a small boat, later cut the ball-buoy barrier and took away the anchor, Tarriela told DWPM radio and ANC news channel.

He said four China coastguard vessels were in the area and were "not that aggressive" after seeing media on board a Philippine ship.

The Chinese took away the barriers, a few hours after discovering it was no longer aligned and blocking the lagoon, Tarriela said.

The Scarborough Shoal, a prime fishing spot located about 200km off the Philippines and within its exclusive economic zone, is the site of decades of on-off disputes over sovereignty.