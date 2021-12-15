Philippines scales down mass COVID-19 vaccinations as typhoon approaches

MANILA: An incoming typhoon has forced the Philippines to delay COVID-19 vaccinations for millions of people living in the path of the storm, as authorities hastened preparations in anticipation of its arrival this week.

Typhoon Rai is expected to hit land on Thursday (Dec 16), bringing strong winds and rain in the central Philippines in what would be the 15th typhoon, and one of the strongest, to hit the Southeast Asian archipelago this year. Thousands have been preemptively evacuated.

The Philippines kicked off its second three-day vaccination drive on Wednesday, targeting 7 million people in 17 regions. That will be cut to six regions this week.

Half of the country's 110 million population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, but coverage remains uneven and the rate of full vaccinations is still low.