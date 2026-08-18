2 dead in school shooting in southern Philippines

MANILA: Two people were killed in a shooting at a Catholic junior high school in the southern Philippines on Tuesday (Aug 18) and the situation was now under control, officials said, in the second such incident in the country in nearly two months.

The shooting took place at a school attached to the Ateneo de Zamboanga University in the southern city of Zamboanga. The city's mayor Khymer Adan Olaso told DZMM radio both casualties were students and one was the shooter, who used a "high-powered firearm".

"A (seventh-grader) managed to enter carrying a high-powered firearm and a .45-calibre pistol," Olaso said.

"In the video, we see that he first shot at the teacher who was sitting at a table. It seems he missed, then moved to another room ... he shot another student there, the one who fell," Olaso added, referencing a screen-grabbed video being circulated by local media.

The university's president Ernald Andal confirmed there was no longer an active shooting and there were no additional fatalities or reported injuries.

"As of now, we confirm that there are two fatalities," Andal said. "There are no more active shooters."

Andal said the university was coordinating with authorities and would provide more details as information became available. "We do not want any of these things to happen. We wish to prioritise the safety of all our students," he said.

Regional police spokesperson Major Shellamie Chang said police forces were trying to secure the school campus, but she could not immediately provide other details.

It followed an attack at a public high school in June in Tacloban City in which at least three students were killed and about 20 others injured after two of their schoolmates opened fire on campus.

The shooting came less than 10 days after a high-profile incident in Thailand, where a student went on a shooting rampage at a school on the outskirts of the capital Bangkok.