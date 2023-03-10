Philippines seeks Japan, US help as oil spill spreads

MANILA: The Philippines has sought help from Japan and the United States, authorities said on Friday (Mar 10), as they struggle to contain and clean up an oil spill 10 days after a tanker sank.

The Princess Empress was carrying 800,000 litres of industrial fuel oil when it went down in rough seas off the central island of Mindoro, south of the capital Manila.

The vessel is believed to be about 400m below the waves, but Philippine authorities have said the country does not have the capability to reach the wreckage and remove the oil.

Japan has sent coast guard personnel to Manila to support the investigation into the spill and "guide the ongoing oil removal and control activities", the Philippine Coast Guard said on Friday.

Manila had also requested assistance from the US, coast guard spokesman Armando Balilo told AFP.