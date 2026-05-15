Philippines suspends Senate security chief after shootout, 'escape' of politician wanted by ICC

MANILA: The Philippines anti-graft chief has ordered a six-month suspension of the head of Senate security following a chaotic shootout inside the upper chamber on Wednesday (May 13) that later led to the "escape" of a politician wanted by the International Criminal Court.

"It's a preventive suspension meant to make things easier for us to get to the bottom of this," Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla told a news conference on Friday.

"We can't ignore something of this magnitude," he said, adding that the suspension of Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Mao Aplasca took effect on Friday.

Aplasca did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Troops were deployed to the building after Senator Ronald dela Rosa, who served as President Rodrigo Duterte's top enforcer in his brutal "war on drugs", urged his supporters to mobilise and thwart his imminent arrest on a warrant issued by the ICC.

Aplasca has admitted he first fired a warning shot during a standoff with National Bureau of Investigation agents inside the Senate building.

"He was the first to fire. Do you fire at law enforcement? We do not tolerate that," Remulla said. "What right does he have to do that? Not even the President will do that."