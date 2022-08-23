Philippines shuts schools, govt offices as storm hits

MANILA: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr announced a two-day closure of government offices and public schools in the capital region and several other provinces on Tuesday (Aug 23) after tropical storm Ma-On made landfall, bringing heavy rain.

With winds of up to 110kmh, the storm intensified as it hit land on Tuesday morning and barrelled through northern Philippine provinces, the state weather bureau said.

Press secretary Trixie Angeles said the president's order covered Metro Manila, an urban sprawl of 16 cities, and the provinces of Laguna, Cavite, Rizal, Bulacan, Zambales and Bataan.

"The heavy rains pose possible risks to the general public," Angeles said in a statement.

Dozens of northern provinces could also be impacted by the storm, the weather bureau said, warning of more rain, severe winds, flooding and rain-induced landslides.

The storm is likely to weaken as it crosses the country, only to re-intensify and develop into a typhoon over the South China Sea on Wednesday night, the weather bureau added.