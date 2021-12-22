'It's no more': Philippine surfing paradise wiped out by typhoon

GENERAL LUNA, Philippines: Resort and bar owners on a Philippine island popular with surfers and tourists were expecting a bumper Christmas holiday after COVID-19 restrictions finally eased. Then Super Typhoon Rai wiped them out.

The strongest storm to hit the archipelago this year cut a swathe through Siargao, a tropical paradise known for its sandy beaches, big waves and relaxed vibe.

Packing wind speeds of 195km per hour as it made landfall on the island last Thursday (Dec 16), Rai uprooted palm trees, shredded thatched roofs, smashed wooden buildings, and toppled power poles.

The widespread destruction left the island - voted the best in Asia by Conde Nast Traveler readers this year - unrecognisable.

"The day after the storm, we went outside and we were like 'wow, this is Siargao now, it's no more'," Claudine Mendoza, 27, a sous chef at a beachfront resort, told AFP.

"Even Cloud Nine is no more, it was really devastated," Mendoza said, referring to the island's surf break where a wooden boardwalk - a favoured selfie spot for tourists - was swept away by the typhoon.

The storm is a bitter blow for tourism operators, hitting them a week before the Christmas holidays when many Filipino families typically head to the country's famed beaches and dive spots.

Pandemic travel restrictions decimated visitor numbers to the island in the past two years, leaving many resorts, cafes, souvenir shops and tour guides struggling to survive.

But domestic tourism began to pick up in recent months as the government relaxed rules to boost economic activity - though it kept a ban on foreign travellers entering the country.

"Everyone was so happy, the island was lively again," Mendoza said. "Then suddenly the storm came."