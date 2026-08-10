Philippines weighs social media ban for minors as school violence, online extremism fuel alarm

METRO MANILA: Philippine lawmakers are pushing to restrict or ban social media use for minors, as officials link a recent surge in school violence to young people’s exposure to harmful online content.

Last month, Philippine Education Secretary Juan Edgardo Angara said harmful online influences were a possible factor behind the violence.

“Experts say this is partly due to exposure of young people to damaging social media sites, negative influences, groomers, and terrorist groups online actively recruiting (children),” he said.

The government is looking at ways to reduce such exposure.

A Bill in the House of Representatives seeks to ban social media use for children under 13, while a separate Senate proposal extends the restriction to those under 16.

The proposed measures would require online platforms to introduce age and identity verification systems and proactively deactivate accounts belonging to users who do not meet age requirements.

Repeated failures to comply could result in penalties of up to 50 million Philippine pesos (US$820,000). The platforms could also be permanently banned in the country.