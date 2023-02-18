President Marcos says Philippines 'will not lose an inch' of territory

MANILA: Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Saturday (Feb 18) that the country "will not lose an inch" of territory, his remarks coming on the heels of continuing maritime tensions with Beijing in the South China Sea.

"The country has seen heightened geopolitical tensions that do not conform to our ideals of peace and threaten the security and stability of the country, of the region and of the world," Marcos said in a speech at a military alumni homecoming event.

"This country will not lose an inch of its territory. We will continue to uphold our territorial integrity and sovereignty in accordance with our constitution and with international law. We will work with our neighbors to secure the safety and security of our peoples."

Beijing's embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment. China's foreign ministry had said its coastguard conducted actions according to law.