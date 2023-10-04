Philippines says vessel that collided with fishing boat was oil tanker registered in Marshall Islands

MANILA: The Philippine coast guard on Wednesday (Oct 4) said a vessel that collided with a Philippine fishing boat in the South China Sea was an oil tanker registered under the flag of the Marshall Islands.

It described Monday's incident that killed three fishermen as an "accidental collision" and said it would be reaching out to the vessel.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr earlier said the Philippines was investigating the incident to find out what led to the deaths in a ramming incident that sank the boat.

"We assure the victims, their families, and everyone that we will exert every effort to hold accountable those who are responsible for this unfortunate maritime incident," he said on social media.

The incident occurred on Monday while the boat was transiting 157km northwest of the disputed Scarborough Shoal, the Philippine coast guard said in a statement.

Eleven crew members survived.

"The incident is still under investigation to ascertain the details and circumstances surrounding the collision," Marcos said.

"Let us allow the PCG to do its job and investigate, and let us refrain from engaging in speculation in the meantime," he added, referring to the coast guard.

Tensions around those waters have recently flared up after the Philippines said it removed a 300m ball-buoy barrier installed by China's coastguard near the Scarborough Shoal, a prime fishing spot and one of Asia's most contested maritime features.

The strategic shoal, named after a British cargo vessel that ran aground on the atoll in the 18th century, was seized in 2012 by China, which has maintained a constant presence of coastguard and fishing trawlers there ever since.

China has rejected the Philippine version of events over the barrier, while the United States has weighed in with support behind Manila and vowed to honour its treaty commitments to defend its treaty ally if attacked.