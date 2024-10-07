Philippines, South Korea upgrade ties to strategic partnership

MANILA: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos said on Monday (Oct 7) his country and South Korea have upgraded bilateral ties to a strategic partnership, as he met visiting counterpart Yoon Suk Yeol for talks.

The two leaders discussed various issues including the South China Sea and situation on the Korean peninsula, as well as signing memorandum of understanding (MOU) agreements on coast guard cooperation and nuclear energy.

Yoon said the two countries would strengthen their partnership on the security front, with South Korea taking part in the modernisation programme of the Philippine military.

The two leaders agreed to uphold an international rules-based order, including on safety of navigation in the South China Sea, Yoon said, adding the they agreed that the international community would never condone North Korea's nuclear programme or what he called "reckless provocations".

Yoon will visit Singapore on Oct 8-9 before heading to Laos the following day, where he will attend the regional summit of leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and several other Asian countries.