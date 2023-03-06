Philippine drivers stage strike over plan to phase out jeepneys, ageing public transport vehicles

MANILA: Philippine transport groups launched a nationwide strike on Monday (Mar 6) to protest a government programme drivers fear would phase out traditional jeepneys, which have become a cultural icon, and other ageing public transport vehicles.

Officials, however, braced with contingencies, including the deployment of government vehicles to take stranded passengers. Other groups refused to join the weeklong strike that could keep more than 40,000 passenger jeepneys and vans off the streets in the Manila metropolis alone.

Protesting drivers and supporters held a noisy rally in suburban Quezon city in the capital region, then proceeded in a convoy to a government transport regulatory office to press their protest.

“We're calling on the public to support the transport strike in any way possible,” said Renato Reyes of the left-wing political alliance Bayan, which was backing the strike. “The inconvenience of the transport stoppage is temporary, but the loss of livelihood of drivers and operators would be long-term.”