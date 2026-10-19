Philippines summons Chinese ambassador over 'threat'

MANILA: The Philippine foreign ministry summoned Beijing's ambassador to Manila on Monday (Oct 19) after he said China would "easily win" a conflict between the countries, with local senators calling for his expulsion.

Foreign Secretary Maria Theresa Lazaro expressed to Ambassador Jing Quan the country's "serious concern and strong objection to his public statement of Oct 15, 2026, which conveyed a threat of the use of force", the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The row followed a series of incidents involving the militaries and coast guards of the two neighbours occurring in disputed areas of the South China Sea.

Beijing claims most of the strategic waterway despite an international ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.