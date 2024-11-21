Death toll in Philippines from Super Typhoon Man-yi rises to 12

MANILA: The death toll from Super Typhoon Man-yi in the Philippines has risen to 12, the national disaster agency said on Thursday (Nov 21) as widespread flooding subsided.

Man-yi submerged villages and smashed flimsy buildings in the archipelago nation over the weekend, packing maximum sustained wind speeds of 185kmh.

It was the sixth major storm in a month to strike the Philippines.

Together they have killed at least 175 people and displaced thousands, as well as wiping out crops and livestock

Most of the Man-yi deaths were in mountainous areas north of the capital Manila, including seven people killed after a landslide buried their house in Nueva Vizcaya province.

A boulder also crushed a house, burying three people alive, in the coastal town of Dipaculao, where Man-yi had made a second landfall, Ariel Nepomuceno, a senior official with the government's civil defence office, told AFP.

Four people remain missing, he added.

"We are now in the recovery period, people have started to fix their houses," Nepomuceno said.

"Construction materials have been arriving in hard-hit provinces."