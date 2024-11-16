Tens of thousands flee as Super Typhoon Man-yi nears Philippines

MANILA: A powerful storm sweeping towards the Philippines intensified into a super typhoon on Saturday (Nov 16), the state weather forecaster said, warning of "significant to severe impacts" from the wind and "life-threatening" storm surges.

Around 255,000 people have fled their homes ahead of Super Typhoon Man-yi, which is expected to make landfall later on Saturday or early Sunday, becoming the sixth major storm to pummel the archipelago nation in the past month.

With wind gusts of up to 230kmh, Man-yi was on track to slam into the sparsely populated island province of Catanduanes as a super typhoon or "near peak intensity", the weather service warned.

Up to 14m high seas were expected around Catanduanes, while "significant to severe impacts from typhoon-force winds are possible" in the hardest hit areas, along with a "high risk of life-threatening storm surges" exceeding 3m, the forecaster said.

At least 163 people died in the five storms that pounded the Philippines in recent weeks that also left thousands homeless and wiped out crops and livestock.

The government urged people on Saturday to heed warnings to flee to safety.

"If pre-emptive evacuation is required, let us do so and not wait for the hour of peril before evacuating or seeking help, because if we did that we will be putting in danger not only our lives but also those of our rescuers," Interior Undersecretary Marlo Iringan said.