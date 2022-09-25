Super Typhoon Noru slams into the Philippines

The Philippines is regularly ravaged by storms, with scientists warning they are becoming more powerful as the world gets warmer because of climate change.

"The winds were fierce this morning," said Ernesto Portillo, 30, who works as a cook in the coastal municipality of Infanta in Quezon.

"We're a bit worried ... We secured our belongings and bought a few groceries so we have food just in case."

Videos posted on social media and verified by AFP showed trees being buffeted by strong winds in Infanta and on the Polillo islands.

The meteorology agency said the storm's wind speeds had increased by 90kmh in 24 hours.

"Typhoons are like engines - you need a fuel and an exhaust to function," said weather forecaster Robb Gile.

"In the case of Karding, it has a good fuel because it has plenty of warm waters along its track and then there is a good exhaust in the upper level of the atmosphere - so it's a good recipe for explosive intensification," he added, using the local name for the storm.

The storm hit about 100km northeast of Manila. Emergency personnel braced for the possibility of strong winds and heavy rain battering the capital, home to more than 13 million people.

Forced evacuations have started in some "high risk" areas of the metropolis, officials said.

"NCR is prepared. We are just waiting and hoping it will not hit us," said Romulo Cabantac, regional director for the civil defence office, referring to the National Capital Region.