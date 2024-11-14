Thousands flee as Typhoon Usagi hits north of Philippines

MANILA: Typhoon Usagi slammed into the Philippines' already disaster-ravaged north on Thursday (Nov 14), as authorities rushed to evacuate thousands of people from coastal areas.

Usagi made landfall in the town of Baggao in Cagayan province at 0530 GMT with winds of 175km an hour, the national weather service said - the fifth storm to strike the country in just three weeks.

The brutal wave of weather disasters has already killed 159 people and prompted the United Nations to request US$32.9 million in aid for the worst-affected regions.

The national weather agency had initially raised its highest storm alert, but downgraded to its second-highest as Usagi made landfall.

It said the winds could cause "considerable damage to structures of light materials", moderate damage even to structures otherwise considered "low-risk", and uproot large trees within the next 12 hours.

"Intense to torrential rain" and potentially "life-threatening" coastal waves of up to 3m were also forecast over two days.

President Ferdinand Marcos, visiting storm-affected areas to dole out emergency cash assistance, urged residents to comply with evacuation orders.

"We know that it is difficult to leave your homes and possessions, but sheltering could save lives," he told residents of Mindoro island south of the capital Manila, according to an official transcript of his speech.

"While we cannot prevent typhoons from hitting the country, we can take steps to reduce their impact," he said, calling for better infrastructure to cope with worsening storm effects he blamed on climate change.