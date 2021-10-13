Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Philippines tells tech giants to halt sales of 'text blast' kit after election plug
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Philippines tells tech giants to halt sales of 'text blast' kit after election plug

Philippines tells tech giants to halt sales of 'text blast' kit after election plug

FILE PHOTO: A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

13 Oct 2021 04:12PM (Updated: 13 Oct 2021 04:12PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANILA: The Philippines has ordered tech giants Facebook, Alibaba, Lazada and Sea's Shopee to stop allowing sales of cellular equipment used for emergency messaging, after "text blasts" were used to promote a presidential election candidate.

The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) ordered the platforms to appear before the agency on Oct. 27 to explain why they should not be held liable for allowing sales of the equipment.

The NTC's order, made public on Tuesday (Oct 12), follows an investigation it ordered last week into an "emergency alert" text blast, typically used during natural disasters, that contained message of support for one of the presidential candidates.

Under local laws, the sale, manufacture and importation of equipment that can send a mass text message for free would require NTC approval.

The NTC has said the mobile text alerts must have come from illegal channels since the emergency Alert Short Message Service is used by disaster agencies.

Facebook, Lazada Philippines, Alibaba, Shopee Philippines and Shopee did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Source: Reuters/nh

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us