Philippines detains nearly 600 in anti-trafficking raid

MANILA: Philippine police have detained nearly 600 people during a raid on a suspected sex trafficking and online scam operation in Manila, authorities said on Saturday (Oct 28).

Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese and Filipino nationals were among the people found inside the compound during Friday night's operation, the Presidential Anti-Organised Crime Commission (PAOCC) said in a statement.

Authorities were interviewing 598 detainees to determine who was a victim or suspect, Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla told reporters.

The Chinese embassy has been asked to help identify nine people suspected of running the business, which was licenced as an internet gaming company.

"It's a large-scale operation ... very-well capitalised operation that makes money out of trafficking persons," Remulla said.